It’s strange that parkour hasn’t been more of a thing in gaming. Of course there’s almost no FPS games that don’t feature mantling of some sort, but in terms of free running itself there’s only really Mirror’s Edge, Dying Light, and a few others that raise the flag for first person jumping. New retro game Lorn’s Lure joins that number, offering all the climbing you’ll need.

As in all the best FPS games, Lorn’s Lure harks back to the era of Quake – when first person shooters were at their peak – for its visuals and how it plays. You take on the mantle of an android, lost far from your home colony. Finding yourself in a colossal structure and armed only with a pair of pickaxes with which you can use to climb anything, you set off on a journey that promises narrative surprises and plenty of parkour action.

While it falls under the FPS umbrella there’s no shooting here, instead this is a atmospheric first-person platformer that lets you proceed at your own pace, clambering up any surface as you see fit. Developer Rubeki Games states that you’re free to take in the sights and sounds, soaking up everything around you – or you can dive in like a speedrunner, aiming to get through as fast as possible.

Though Lorn’s Lure is stripped back in some ways, it also presents a modern, more lush take on its retro looks. Combine all that with a storyline that heads through weighty subject matters like existentialism, depression, mental illness, and much more – and you’ve got something that looks simple, but has deceptive depths.

Lorn’s Lure is out now on Steam with 10% off until Monday September 27. If you’d like to give it a try for yourself, head over to the game’s store page to learn more.

