Indie dev behind new Risk of Rain 2 style roguelike celebrates "absolutely nuts" launch as it shifts 100,000 copies in three days

Launching your first game on Steam is always scary, given how busy Valve's storefront is and how quickly anything can get lost in the shuffle, especially if you're not a big name. But LORT developer Big Distraction is counting its blessings today as the new roguelike inspired by Risk of Rain 2 reaches an impressive six-figure milestone just a few days after its early access release.

The ten-person team behind Steam's latest winner says it "kept waiting for another Risk of Rain 2," but "it never came, so we quit triple-A and made LORT." While breakout 2025 indie hit Megabonk does adopt RoR 2's general structure, it does so with a very different gameplay style. LORT's more faithful, but equally bright and bouncy, spin on the format might have just launched into early access, but it's already pretty packed, with support for up to eight-player co-op and the ability to finish complete runs.

In its current state, there are four biomes, each with a major boss, and more than 45 other enemy types, plus a special final showdown. To take all that on, there are nine weapon types (ranging from classic fantasy options like swords, wands, bows, and hammers to the trusty handgun) and 95 powerups that can be combined in all manner of ways to create outrageous, god-crushing builds. There are also 35 challenges and unlocks, and "one muscle mommy statue." Hey, I'm not going to judge.

"What a launch weekend we are having," Big Distraction writes. "Thank you for 100,000 units sold of our sweet baby LORT in just over three days. This is absolutely nuts. The team is working hard on game updates to bring you newer, better, weirder LORT for you to LORT to soon. We hope you all have a weekend full of legendary loot drops, one-hit brick kills, and the pleasant squawks of our dear, dear Lawrence Fishbird. When life gives you lemons, make LORT."

There's already plenty on the cards, with Big Distraction tossing around a wide range of suggestions. The plans for its first major update are a rogue adventurer and daggers as a new weapon type to match, additional power-ups and challenges, and more on top. Beyond that, the team promises to continue expanding what's on offer, with everything from new biomes to expanded meta progression, a wider variety of quest types, difficulty settings, and an endless mode.

Speaking of difficulty, Big Distraction acknowledges that one of the standout gripes from the early days has been "that the game feels too hard in general and too hard for solo." It responds that "LORT is a roguelite and isn't meant to be a super easy game," emphasizing the importance of learning how to build, figuring out what your foes are capable of, and working through the meta progression. However, it has made some small tweaks; "We also don't want it to be too aggravating to jump into quickly and have fun."

Honestly, given how tough Risk of Rain 2 was at first, especially going in alone, that level of challenge feels fitting for a game so closely inspired by it. The developer also offers some tips "to get chadded," in particular stressing the importance of attribute bonuses. "Almost everything in LORT scales based on these upgrades and in order to become a god, you need to optimize for these." Each character has a primary stat that works best for them, so keep that in mind, but you are free to experiment if you prefer.

LORT is out now in early access on Steam, with a 34% launch discount available through Wednesday February 4 meaning you'll pay $9.89 / £8.44 now, or $14.99 / £12.79 once the sale ends. Grab it here if you've been looking for a new co-op adventure that's just starting its journey and seems to have some serious momentum and love behind it.