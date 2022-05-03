Lost Ark Ark Pass: rewards, skins, and premium tracks explained

Want to know what the Lost Ark Ark Pass contains? The Ark Pass is here, bringing with it 30 tiers of rewards, a new skin set, and an exclusive new pet. Acquiring the Lost Ark battle pass seems straightforward, though Smilegate has left out a few key details on when the pass becomes available and how to activate it. The Ark Pass runs in seasons, which last long enough to reach the highest pass level, but what you get depends on how much you’re willing to pay.

The Ark Pass includes three tracks, only one of which is free. Unlike other battle pass systems, though, the free track includes a substantial number of rewards. That being said, you won’t be able to unlock the pet or the skin set as advertised on the pass’ menu page. All rewards are roster bound, which means they apply to each character on your main server – handy if you’re leveling a new class after using the Power Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Ark Pass works, what you need to do to obtain it, and what each reward track has to offer.

All Ark Pass Rewards

Level 1

Free Track: 10 Bloodclaw’s Glittering Coin, Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Premium Track: Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Level 2

Free Track: 3 Sailing Coin Selection Chest, Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Premium Track: Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Level 3

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Ship Parts Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Level 4

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Ship Parts Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest

Level 5

Free Track: 5 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Super Premium Track: Noble Banquet Wallpaper

Level 6

Free Track: 3 Sailing Coin Selection Chest, 5 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest

Premium Track: 5 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest

Level 7

Free Track: 180 Basic Timber, 5 Ascendant Gem Selection Chest

Premium Track: 5 Ascendant Gem Selection Chest

Level 8

Free Track: 180 Uncommon Timber, 1 Fusion Material Selection Chest

Premium Track: 1 Fusion Material Chest Selection

Level 9

Free Track: 3 Ascendant Ship Blueprint Chest, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest

Level 10

Free Track: 1 Soul Vanguard Selection Chest

Premium Track: 2 Legendary Rapport Selection Chest

Super Premium Track: 2 Legendary Rapport Selection Chest

Level 11

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Ship Parts Chest, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Level 12

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Ship Parts Chest, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Level 13

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Ship Parts Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Level 14

Free Track: 3 Ascendant Ship Blueprint Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II)

Level 15

Free Track: 5 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stones)

Super Premium Track: 1 Noble Banquet Headwear Selection Chest

Level 16

Free Track: 3 Basic Life Energy Potion, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Level 17

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Dispatch Seal Chest, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Premium Track: Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Level 18

Free Track: 3 Epic Trade Skill Tools Selection Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Level 19

Free Track: 3 Epic Trade Skill Tools Selection Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II)

Level 20

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone III)

Super Premium Track: 1 Noble Banquet Chestpiece Selection Chest

Level 21

Free Track: 10 Epic Rapport Selection Chest, 1 Ascending Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Level 22

Free Track: 2 Legendary Rapport Selection Chest, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Level 23

Free Track: 10 Epic Rapport Selection Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)

Level 24

Free Track: 2 Legendary Rapport Selection Chest, 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II)

Premium Track: 3 Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II)

Level 25

Free Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Gem Selection Chest x 1

Super Premium Track: 1 Noble Banquet Pants Selection Chest

Level 26

Free Track: 5 Any Card Pack, 5 Regulus’ Light Currency Pack

Premium Track: 5 Regulus’ Light Currency Pack

Level 27

Free Track: 5 Any Card Pack, 5 Ascendant Gem Selection Chest

Premium Track: 5 Ascendant Gem Selection Chest

Level 28

Free Track: 3 Eternity Essence, 1 Fusion Material Selection Chest

Premium Track: 1 Fusion Material Selection Chest

Level 29

Free Track: 25 Pheon, 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)

Premium Track: 1 Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)

Level 30

Free Track: 1 Legendary Card Pack

Premium Track: 1 Vertus Pet Selection Chest

Super Premium Track 1 Noble Banquet Weapon Selection Chest

Ark Pass Tracks

The Ark Pass includes three tracks: free, Premium, and Super Premium, the latter two of which cost 1,500 Royal Crystals and 3,000 Royal Crystals respectively. While the headline rewards, such as the Banquet set, are locked behind the Super Premium track, the free track gives you a substantial amount of materials and other handy items each time you level up. The Vertus pet, however, is only available at the end of the Premium Track.

There’s only one skin set in the Ark Pass this season, the Noble Banquet skin set. Other rewards include honing materials and special currency. The Premium Track includes everything in the free track, along with extra materials, and the Super Premium Track includes everything in the free and Premium Tracks. If you initially buy the Premium Track, you can upgrade to the Super Premium for 1,500 Royal Crystals.

Is the Super Premium Track Worth It?

It depends on how much you want the Banquet set or whatever the season’s spotlight skin set may be – that’s the only additional cosmetic the Super Premium Track gives you. Though if you do like it, it’s technically a better deal than buying a new set from the shop. The Glaivier’s Graceful Monkey set, also added in the April 21 update, costs 2,400 Royal Crystals and only gives you the costume and weapon skins. Since the Super Premium Track also includes the extra materials from the Premium Track, it is a better value.

How to Get the Ark Pass in Lost Ark

The Ark Pass icon normally resides at the top of the screen, near the ‘Welcome Challenge’ icon next to the minimap. If it’s not showing up, there’s a good reason for that. The Ark Pass is only available once you hit level 50, which usually happens after you clear the North Vern storyline. That means you can’t earn or buy any of the Ark Pass rewards until you’ve spent hours completing the main game content.

Once you reach level 50, click the Ark Pass icon to open the Pass menu and press view rewards. This gives you the option to purchase the Premium and Super Premium tracks, if you’ve got your eyes on those.

How Does the Ark Pass Work?

The current Ark Pass debuted April 21, and its rewards are available until July 14. Earn Ark Pass XP by completing certain missions in the usual battle pass style. For example, completing Una Tasks can earn you XP, as can using certain items, clearing dungeons, or even taking a boat trip to another continent.

Ark Pass missions are divided into normal and season tasks. Normal tasks are things you’re likely to do on a regular basis, such as clearing Chaos Dungeons. Season tasks offer more XP, but can only be completed once per season. Examples of the first pass’ season tasks include using sheet music and traveling via Bifrost.

And that’s everything Lost Ark’s Ark Pass has to offer. Have you travelled to the new continent of Lost Ark South Vern? This location introduces plenty of Una Tasks, a brand-new storyline, and a host of hidden quests complete with great rewards. Don’t forget to check out our new Lost Ark classes guide to find out about the upcoming classes coming to the western version.