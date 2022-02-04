Lost Ark early access release time confirmed

MMORPG-meets-ARPG Lost Ark has been generating plenty of hype leading up to its worldwide release, and while it’s not officially out until February 11, it’s a modern game – of course you can pay for a few days of early access. Founders pack owners will be able to get in three days ahead of everyone else, so here’s what you need to know for the Lost Ark early access release time.

Early access – or head start, as the developers call it – begins on Tuesday, February 8 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT. To get in at that time, you’ll need to pick up a Founder’s Pack, starting at $14.99 / £13.20 / €14.99. If you pick up your Founder’s Pack after early access begins, you’ll still be able to play ahead of the wide release.

Pre-loads will be available starting on Monday, February 7 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT, whether you’re paying to get in for the head start period or waiting for the wider free-to-play release later in the week.

Check out a big Lost Ark gameplay overview below.

While Lost Ark has has been available in Asia for some time, it’s coming to the West courtesy of Amazon Games, marking the company’s second big step into the MMO space, following New World.