There’s been a trend in MMOs recently. Solo players have begun to come out of the shadows, with game mechanics and systems allowing them to get stuck into more content than ever. Games like Elder Scrolls Online and WoW already cater to this demographic and now Lost Ark is joining them, with a slew of endgame raids being made available to players who adventure alone.

As part of the upcoming Cool Retreat patch, Lost Ark players will get access to a ton of new stuff with the biggest change hitting the MMORPG being in relation to endgame content. Certain raids and dungeons will be changed slightly to allow solo players the chance to see what’s going on in them, with reduced but still hefty rewards on offer. These are aimed at getting some players up to speed and to let them see content they wouldn’t normally – as a result, once a player hits an item level threshold they will stop receiving rewards in these raids. The idea there, presumably, is for them to segue to full raids once they’ve completed them solo, for a chance at bigger and better rewards.

Outside of solo raiding, a bunch of new events will start which will help pave the way to tier four. The Voldis Event Powerpass, Super Mokoko Express, and enhanced hard modes for some dungeons will all be hitting when the patch goes live. The big draw is the annual summer Maharaka Festival, a lighter event which will give players some sweet sunny activities to get involved with. Swimming races, new cosmetics, and an impending threat in the form of the Duckaneers all add to the holiday vibe Lost Ark is aiming for.

That’s not all, there’ll be some progression updates taking place to improve the feel of leveling, and a new story as part of the Echidna questline rounding off some of the narrative threads players have experienced since the last large content update. The Lost Ark Cool Retreat patch will launch on Wednesday July 17 and you can read the full update notes here.

If you’re trying out the game for the first time, you can take a look at our Lost Ark tier list to learn what class is ruling the roost right now, and you can read our guide to finding Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds to enhance your leveling.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.