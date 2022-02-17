Lost Ark’s new Europe West servers arrive today

Earlier this very day, the Lost Ark devs revealed they’d laid the groundwork for the new Europe West region of servers with a patch that went live this morning. It wasn’t totally clear at the time exactly when the new region would open up for players to dive into, with the patch notes just saying they wouldn’t “be available to players immediately”. Now, we know they’re arriving in around an hour as of this story.

“Due to overwhelming demand in Europe, we are opening a second region for players: Europe West,” Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games explain in the MMORPG’s forums. “This has been a complex process that required 24/7 effort from both the Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG teams. We want to thank you for your patience while we worked on this. We’ve been blown away by the number of players and can’t wait to welcome more of you into Arkesia.” The devs also add that they expect opening this new region to reduce, though not eliminate, queue times for the Europe Central region.

As for the when, the new Lost Ark Europe West region is due to go live at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET today (February 17). So, if you’re based in that part of the world you should find some new options to call your (Lost Ark) home arrive very shortly.

The region will launch with eight servers, though the devs say they’ll open more if needed, depending on how population levels go. The eight servers kicking off with the region’s arrival are as follows:

Rethramis

Tortoyk

Moonkeep

Stonehearth

Shadespire

Tragon

Petrania

Punika

“To make playing in the new region a more reasonable choice, we will be granting all Founder’s Pack purchasers that have purchased through Steam or redeemed their key from Amazon to their Steam account before 12pm PT / 8:59pm CET on February 14 (even if it is still in your Product Inventory in-game) an extra set of the exclusive items from the Founder’s Pack they claimed alongside additional Royal Crystals,” the devs say. These grants will roll out to players on February 19 over the course of the day.

“The additional Founder’s Pack items will be claimable on any new server you choose, so we encourage you to wait and find a perfect server to call home before claiming,” the team adds. There are some details regarding what will carry over and what won’t, so be sure to check out the forum post in full first if you’re thinking of moving to one of the new servers.