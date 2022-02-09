Lost Ark free-to-play release time confirmed

Lost Ark is shaking up the Steam charts in a way we haven’t seen since, well… the last Amazon-published MMORPG to hit Valve’s platform. The Western release of the 2019 Korean action-MMO is popping off in a big way, and right now you’ve still got to pay for a Founder’s Pack to get in. Luckily, the Lost Ark free-to-play release time isn’t far off.

Pre-loads already began earlier this week, so if you want to be ready the instant servers are open for free-to-play folks, you can start that download right now on Steam. The devs provided these release times earlier in the week, but hopefully they’ll prove a bit more accurate than the early access times, which were delayed by an hour.

Luckily, even as the game reached over a half-million concurrent players on day one, the servers held steady – outside of some queue times, naturally. We’ll see how things hold up on the free-to-play launch, but the early access release has been promising.

Lost Ark free-to-play release time

Lost Ark releases to all players on Friday, February 11 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT.

Check out our guide to the best Lost Ark classes if you’re looking to make your choice before hopping in. We’ve also got a roundup of the early Lost Ark reviews and details on the Lost Ark system requirements if you’re on the fence.