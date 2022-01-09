Here’s how Lost Ark is actually going to play

Amazon’s next MMO after New World is Lost Ark, and is out next month. Now there’s a new gameplay introduction trailer, which quickly showcases just how different the latest MMO on PC is from others – as well as showing new players exactly what Lost Ark’s gameplay will be like.

While Lost Ark came to territories such as Korea years ago, it was only snapped up by Amazon for a US and European release last year – presumably in the wake of the positive early reactions to New World. However, it may not be what most MMO fans are expecting, as it leans more into Diablo-like action.

While it did get a closed playable beta late last year, undoubtedly there are still many people – perhaps intrigued by how popular it already is on Steam – who don’t know what Lost Ark is all about. Fortunately, a new “gameplay introduction” trailer has been released that gives the most concise look yet about just how this Lost Ark thing is actually going to play.

The video can be seen below. It’s only five minutes in length but gets through a lot – showing off all the various character classes and their abilities, the isometric Diablo-like gameplay, the unique skill system, and more. There’s even an introduction to the world of Arkesia and Lost Ark’s general narrative.

It’s the perfect trailer to get newcomers up to speed with the game in advance of Lost Ark’s release on February 11. Check it out.