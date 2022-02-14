How to unlock Lost Ark’s frame rate on AMD and Nvidia GPUs

The Lost Ark system requirements are so low that just about anyone can jump into the new MMORPG that’s taking the scene by storm. However, those with powerful PCs armed with the best gaming CPUs and best graphics cards may find the game’s performance lacking. Thankfully, this can be easily resolved with a few easy tweaks, that can result in a more responsive experience for both PvE and PvP.

Developer Smilegate RPG has seemingly decided to tie Lost Ark’s frame rate to the refresh rate of your gaming monitor, with no means of controlling or disabling this in the game’s settings menu. Unfortunately, this means your fps may be substantially lower than what your gaming PC is capable of outputting.

Fortunately, there are ways to boost fps and unlock the game’s frame rate if you have a system that’s up to the task. These methods, as identified by SapphireTechnology, differ slightly between AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, so make sure you check what GPU you have in your rig before reading further.

Here’s how to unlock Lost Ark’s frame rate on Nvidia GPUs:

Open the Nvidia Control Panel

Navigate to ‘Manage 3D settings’

Left-click the ‘Program Settings’ tab

Select ‘Lost Ark’ from the program dropdown menu

Scroll down to ‘Vertical sync’ in the list of options

Change the setting value to ‘Off’

Left-click ‘Apply’ in the bottom right corner

Here’s how to unlock Lost Ark’s frame rate on AMD GPUs:

Open AMD Radeon Software

Left-click the cog icon in the top right corner

Navigate to the ‘Graphics’ tab

Make sure ‘Radeon Enhanced Sync’ is set to ‘Enabled’

If you’re still having issues, make sure to set the ‘Screen’ setting in the game’s settings menu to ‘Full Screen’. This is particularly important if you’re using two or more monitors, as Lost Ark’s frame rate will lock to the lowest refresh rate across all your displays.