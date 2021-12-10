Diablo-like fantasy MMO Lost Ark launches in February 2022

Back in September, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games decided to delay the launch of Lost Ark, giving a vague new release window of sometime in “early 2022”. Now, the devs behind the upcoming fantasy MMOARPG – that’s a massively multiplayer role-player with some extra ‘action’ thrown in – have unveiled the Lost Ark release date at tonight’s Game Awards show – well, release dates, as those who order a particular version will get to jump in a few days early.

Amazon and Smilegate have announced that the Lost Ark release date is February 11, 2022 on PC via Steam. For those who purchase a Founder’s Pack on Amazon.com or Steam, the dive-in date will instead come on February 8, giving them a three-day head start. There are four different kinds of Founder’s Packs available, which range from the cheapest, Bronze ($14.99 / £13.20), to Platinum, which will set you back $99.99 / £87.99 on Steam.

In case the name is unfamiliar to you, Lost Ark is a fantasy MMO that will appeal to WoW and Diablo fans alike, which has already been a big success in countries like Korea, Japan, and Russia. Amazon Games is helping to bring it to many more markets, publishing it in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Lost Ark is an isometric fantasy game that takes players to a mysterious land called Arkesia, to chase down a fabled treasure called, aptly, the Lost Ark, and prevent a demonic threat from engulfing the world. The MMO features 15 hero classes and draws on a distinct Tripod system, which allows for many different combinations of adaptable skill sets and the enhancement of combat skills’ traits when you hit certain levels. Lost Ark features dungeons to plunder, PvP to survive, boss raids, quests, and more. Here’s a new trailer to give you a flavour:

“We are thrilled to bring Lost Ark to more of the world, and with today’s launch date announcement we are one step closer to the moment when players can experience the game’s stunning world and exhilarating combat for themselves,” says Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann, vice president at Amazon Games. “In February players will be able to jump into the fantastic world of Arkesia for the first time and create an experience that is truly their own.”