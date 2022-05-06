Lost Ark’s May update adds the MMO’s first legion raid

Lost Ark’s May update will give western players their first glimpse of a legion raid. While the popular MMORPG has been around for a few months now, the lengthy encounter is one of the endgame slices of content from the eastern version that we’ve yet to see.

SmilegateRPG describes legion raids as “difficult team-based activities that require teamwork to understand and execute the strategy necessary to counter each legion commander’s unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics”. They can take a while to master, so you’re getting gates that act as checkpoints to save your progress as you advance.

The first legion raid you’re getting is Valtan, which is an eight-player encounter with two checkpoints and a “swathe of new mechanics”. You’ll need to get your item level to 1,415 to try normal and 1,445 for hard. If you manage to complete the raid, you’ll get materials to craft a new rarity of gear called ‘Relic’ for your troubles. SmilegateRPG says these provide more “impactful armour and weapon bonuses” alongside “bigger stat bonuses and more engraving nodes on accessories”.

SmilegateRPG has more plans for May, too. Warriors are getting a new advanced class called the Destroyer, a new guardian raid called Deskaluda is on the way, and we’re getting oodles of new quests.

SmilegateRPG also promises to share its summer plans later this month, though the developer didn’t share an exact date. “We know that players are always curious [about] what’s on the horizon,” the dev says. “Now that we’ve locked in Valtan, Deskaluda, and more endgame content for May, we’ll be taking a look at the roadmap for summer and share a glance later this month at our plans.

“As always, we’ll continue monitoring player data and feedback into our decision making, and look forward to hearing your thoughts.”

For more of the best MMORPGs, you can follow that link.