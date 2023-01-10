The Lost Ark x Witcher crossover release date announced

The long-awaited Lost Ark x Witcher crossover release date has now been officially announced for the western version of the MMORPG. The update, which is set to launch on January 18, will add a whole new island to explore, full of quests and adventures that involve characters from The Witcher universe.

The crossover event runs January 18 – February 22, and it’s centred on a beautiful new island that is beset by a mysterious vortex. To figure out what’s going on, you’ll need to work with Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Triss Merigold, using Witcher-themed potions and items – and picking up thematic rewards along the way.

The event will include story and daily quests, and there are a variety of Witcher-themed rewards to earn: Jukebox songs, Witcher potions, three new jukebox songs, a five-card set of Witcher characters, a structure for your stronghold, emoticons, selfie stickers, and a new title to boot.

The event will begin after weekly maintenance is completed January 18, and you can unlock the new island by heading to the guild investigator in any major city and starting a conversation. You’ll need to have finished the ‘Set Sail!’ main story quest first, but once that’s done you can use the Ocean Liner to travel to the new area.

