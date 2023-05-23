Design your own Lost Ark emote during this Maykoko Fest competition

When it comes to MMOs like Smilegate’s Lost Ark, one of the most alluring qualities a game can have is its community outreach. Including fans when making decisions or during fun events sets such online games apart from the rest of the market. Lost Ark has recently involved its community during the Maykoko Fest, a month-long event in which players earn rewards, and the newest Maykoko Fest is an emote design competition allowing fans to create their own Mokoko-themed expressions.

Smilegate has recently addressed all heroes of Arkesia, stating that the Maykoko Fest is bringing in a fun art competition involving player creativity. Fans are now able to submit personal Mokoko-themed emote designs for a prize. While the prize itself is not any in-game exclusive or money, it involves the player’s art being uploaded in-game as an official emote for all to use.

Joining in is thankfully accessible to all, regardless of the time played. Submissions can be sent through the official Lost Ark Discord in the “Mokoko Emote Contest” thread with the image of your artwork attached (JPG or PNG under 25mb).

Be sure to get your emote designs done by the beginning of next month, since the contest will last from May 22 through June 12. Following the final submissions, Lost Ark’s team will spend some time selecting just 10 finalists.

After the finalists have been announced, the community will be involved as players vote for their favorite designs via reactions on Discord from June 16 to June 23. The top 5 emotes, as voted for by fans, will then be implemented into Lost Ark. I myself am excited to see what creative players come up with for this cute contest.

Hopefully, more games continue the trend of community inclusion during contests and events.