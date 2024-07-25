The original Lost Castle remains one of those often overlooked but very well-liked co-op roguelike games, boasting an 87% Steam rating since its launch in 2016. Now, after several rounds of public testing, developer Hunter Studio launches Lost Castle 2 in early access. A mix of Dead Cells-style combat and gearing with a town setup reminiscent of Rogue Legacy, it feels a bit like a roguelike spin on beloved classic Castle Crashers, and you can play it right now, with a Steam launch discount if you’re quick.

Lost Castle 2 is very much a direct follow-up to its predecessor but with vastly improved visuals, more combat options, and an absolutely ripping soundtrack. It lets you and, if you like, a team of up to three additional friends set out on adventure throughout the twisting realms surrounding its nightmarish Dark Castle. Like the best roguelike games, you can expect every run to offer something different.

With over 200 different weapons and armor sets to discover, along with many unique weapon skills to learn and more than 130 passive trinkets to further complement your build, Lost Castle 2 certainly isn’t short on variety. At launch, you can expect to encounter 11 different boss fights across its five zones, and you’ll need to make careful use of the tools at your disposal to succeed.

During my time with Lost Castle 2’s open beta, I was particularly intrigued by its rune system, which offers three different stat categories that operate a little akin to the way Dead Cells upgrades work. Of course, if you don’t manage to make it all the way, there’s always the next run – and you’ll be able to customize your character and sort out your next starting weapon in town to prepare for what’s ahead.

Lost Castle 2 is out now in early access on Steam. A 10% launch discount allows you to pick it up for $13.49 / £11.51 through Wednesday August 7; expect to pay $14.99 / £12.79 after that. Hunter Studio says it expects early access to last for around a year, with content updates every two to three months. It also notes that the price will likely go up when the full release arrives. Players are also warned to check their region before diving in, as the wrong setting can cause notable lag issues.

