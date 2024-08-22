The original Lost in Random is one of those real indie game delights that caught me off-guard with just how much I enjoyed it. Part of the EA Originals scheme, it tells a sinister tale set in a stunning fantasy world where everyone’s fates fall to the roll of sentient magical dice. News that Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is bringing us back to see where things go next, and that it’s further mixing things up with a roguelike spin, has me very eager to learn more.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die picks up following the events of the previous game. A nefarious figure known as the Storyteller has trapped Queen Aleksandra and her companion Fortune inside the eponymous Eternal Die. Here’s where the sequel picks up cues from the best roguelike games, as it shifts to a slightly more Hades-like camera perspective, with each run featuring a randomly generated gauntlet of dangerous foes and giant board games akin to those seen in the original.

While I certainly enjoyed the more structured story of the first Lost in Random, I’m actually quite excited about the potential of this follow-up. I became a big fan of its combat systems, which see you build a deck of equipment and ability cards that you can play by rolling dice and using the resulting numbers to determine the powers at your disposal. Having a way to engage with them in a format more suited to replayability, where I can really experiment with different loadouts and play styles, is something I’m really looking forward to.

I also really enjoyed the original’s board game-style arena fights that see you moving pieces around a track to complete objectives, all while dealing with incoming enemies using your various weapon and ability cards. I’m glad to hear that The Eternal Die will feature more of these encounters, with a variety of new dungeons and themed rooms, as well as additional challenges based on classic board and tabletop games.

“Over the years, we’ve seen how Lost in Random has resonated with players worldwide,” game director Martin Storm says. “We’ve been thinking about how to build upon this world and we decided to create an action-packed, random-infused roguelite, upping the stakes and the speed to create a whole new gameplay experience. We can’t wait for players to see what we have in store in Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, and to take their chances yet again.”

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will launch on Steam in 2025. For now, you can wishlist it if you’re eager to stay up to date with its development and be notified when it arrives.

