Lou’s Lagoon is a TaleSpin inspired open-world island adventure game

Lou's Lagoon sees you tasked with running a seaplane delivery service in an Stardew Valley like open-world adventure inspired by My Time at Portia and TaleSpin

Lou's Lagoon announcement - a pink-haired figure in a brown flight jacket and yellow trousers runs along a beach in front of a docked seaplane and a building labeled "Lou's Delivery"
Paul Kelly

Published:

Lou's Lagoon

Lou’s Lagoon is a self-professed cosy open-world adventure game coming from indie studio Rokaplay. It’s a cutesy third-person affair that sees you take over your uncle’s business after he goes missing. Looking similar to titles like My Time at Portia and with what looks to be a Stardew Valley-style gameplay loop, it looks to pair the life game genre with open-world adventure. Oh, did I mention there was a plane? Because it’s also a plane game.

If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons wishing you could be a part of whatever hijinx that happened to be occurring that week. A particular favourite of mine was TaleSpin, a rather strange spinoff of The Jungle Book, it saw Baloo and pals running a seaplane delivery service, and, whilst it didn’t make much sense canonically, it was rad.

You’ll be tasked with the regular chores that come with a life-sim; collect stuff, fish, harvest, and craft goods, only this time instead of trudging to the local market to sell your wares, you can hop in your seaplane and make connections over the many islands that the world map contains.

Lou’s Lagoon has taken more than a passing look at TaleSpin and built a game that, from the early footage we have, looks like something that 10-year-old me would have absolutely adored. Let’s also be totally honest here, it looks like something old-me is also going to enjoy. I know what I am and I’m okay with it. If anyone knows of any Darkwing Duck mods for Arkham, hit me up.

YouTube Thumbnail

There isn’t a release date currently set for Lou’s Lagoon other than the vague 2023 on the Steam page. The indie news coming out of Gamescom is exciting and vast, with seven Humble Games coming to Game Pass over the coming months, there should be a lot to love. For more cuteness and a little more farming game action, there’s also Ikonei Island, a game that takes its cues from both Stardew Valley and Zelda.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

Usually found waiting for the respawn timer on the Rift, Paul first discovered his love of story and talking mice in Baldur’s Gate. A freelance news reporter for PCGamesN and guides writer for TheGamer. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. Any stated prices are correct at the time of publication. For more information, click here.
More stories
More from PCGamesN