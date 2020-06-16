Madden NFL 21 launches day one on Steam, a first for the series

It’s still in question whether the NFL is returning to real-life action this year, but American football is charting at least one new course in 2020: Steam. Madden NFL 21 is due to launch this August, and will hit Origin and Steam on the same day as its console counterparts. Recent Madden titles have come to PC via Origin, but this is the first time the venerable series has come to Valve’s platform.

Madden NFL 21 hits Steam (alongside Origin, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4) on August 28. Origin Access and EA Access (which is set to hit Steam soon) members will get access to a trial version of the game ahead of launch, and Origin Access Premier users will get early access to the full game. You can also buy progressively more expensive versions of the game for early access, but you’re better off heading to the Steam page itself for details on those.

A fresh trailer launched alongside the announcement, detailing the usual handful of new features in this annual edition. Those include a skill stick to control the ball carrier, improved open-field tackles and added pass rush moves, and end zone celebrations you can directly control.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

I, for one, welcome Madden NFL 21 gladly to the realm of PC games available via Steam. I can only hope this means Lamar Jackson eventually becomes a Team Fortress 2 hat or somesuch.