Gamescom Opening Night Live has been bookended with two big surprises – while Borderlands 4 kicked things off, a new Mafia game wrapped things up – but it’s not the Mafia 4 that you’d expect. Instead, you can look forward to Mafia The Old Country, which goes back to the origins of the mob.

While the original trio of Mafia games took us through the 1930s, 40s, 50s, and 60s, Mafia The Old Country takes you back to the series’ earliest setting yet at the turn of the century. It’s described by developer Hangar 19 as “a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.” This will revolve around the “origins of the mafia” as they rose to prominence.

“We’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia franchise, crafting a deep linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling,” says Hangar 19 president Nick Baynes. Whether this means a move away from the open world game formula of the second and third games remains to be seen – the repetitive and unoriginal missions in Mafia 3 were particularly panned when that game launched around eight years ago.

You can check out its moody new trailer below, which certainly sets the tone. Buzzwords include “brotherhood,” “family,” and “deceit.” So yeah, very Mafia indeed.

Mafia The Old Country is slated to launch in 2025, and more information on the game is arriving in December of this year. If you can’t contain your excitement, you can head over to its Steam page right now to wishlist it.

For more, check out the best single player games and the best action games that you can play while you wait for more Mafia news.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.