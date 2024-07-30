While it’s undeniably dwarfed by Grand Theft Auto, the critically acclaimed Mafia trilogy is a remarkably unique open-world series that shouldn’t be missed. The Mafia: Definitive Edition revitalized the iconic 2002 title, arguably the best in the series, and it could be all yours for the sweet, sweet price of ‘free’ following leaks that it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August.

Mafia: Definitive Edition takes the classic open-world game to new heights. It’s a faithful remake, but complete with stunning 4K visuals that make it one of the best PC games if you want to breathe in a cityscape, especially if you love slick 1930s cars.

Though it often goes on sale for a great price, new details by reputable leaker ‘NateDrake’ suggest that Mafia: Definitive Edtion with be arriving on Xbox Game Pass very soon. Another leaker, ‘extas1s’, has chimed in to reveal a potential Tuesday, August 13 release on Microsoft’s subscription service. A great remake of an excellent game at no extra cost? That’s a steal!

No further details were revealed by leakers, though Mafia 2 and 3 may also arrive on Game Pass in the future if these rumors come to fruition. It’s common for Microsoft to slowly add each entry in a long-running series, often one at a time, to keep players subscribed.

Although Mafia 2 did receive a Definitive Edition to give the 2010 title a new lease on life, it unfortunately didn’t get the same treatment as the first entry in the series. If you get dragged in, don’t expect Mafia 2: Definitive Edition to be a fully-fledged remake. Instead, it’s a simple but effective remaster.

With that said though, Mafia 2 and 3 are still among the greatest crime games and action-adventure games out there, even if its debut is the strongest in the series.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.