Mageseeker A League of Legends Story ignites old feuds later this year

Riot Forge’s Mageseeker: A League of Legends story follows in the footsteps of its successful turn-based RPG game, Ruined King, and dives into the story of feuding Demacian mages Sylas and Lux, and the latter’s ever-present brother, Garen.

For those who aren’t clued up on their League of Legends lore: I don’t blame you, there are rather a lot of champions. Luckily, Riot Forge (an indie branch of Riot Games) has helped us dive into many a Runeterran tale, providing us windows into some of the MOBA‘s most popular champions.

In the wake of the successful Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the studio is back with Mageseeker. Described as a “2D hi-bit pixel action RPG,” players are thrust into the shoes of Lux and Garen’s arch nemesis Sylas and tasked with mustering a mage army to crush Demacia and its tyranny once and for all.

Inspired by Riot’s popular comic book ‘Lux’ (a must read if you haven’t picked it up, by the way), I am insanely excited to get my hands on this game.

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is set to release in Spring 2023 – but it isn’t alone. Previously shown projects CONVERGENCE (featuring Arcane favourite Ekko) and The Song of Nunu (featuring, well, Nunu) are also set to release in Summer and Fall of 2023 respectively.

As an avid fan of all things lore-related, 2023 is shaping up quite nicely. The Lux comic came out when I was at the height of my LoL grind, and it was given to me by a secret Santa later that year. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t spam Lux support as a result – I ironically picked up the Cosmic Lux from a chest at around a similar time which gave me even more reason to flex. It’s one of my all-time favourite stories, and I can’t wait to play it from Sylas’ perspective.

