There are few games that have come out this year and attracted quite as much attention as Manor Lords. The debut from lone developer Slavic Magic, Manor Lords may still be in Early Access, but it’s already one of the most extensive medieval life simulators to date, even unfinished. With settlement building systems like those found in Frostpunk 2 or Cities: Skylines 2, army management in the style of a less involved Total War: Medieval, and battles reminiscent of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, the game is an ambitiously and already successfully realized vision. And now’s the perfect time to play it for yourself as it’s just received a substantial discount that lowers it to its cheapest price on Steam yet.

Manor Lords has received a steady stream of updates since it first launched in Early Access earlier this year. The strategy game has been completely ported over from Unreal Engine 4 to UE5, reworked its economy design, added in new features like fishing, and introduced or tweaked a huge number of other systems besides these.

Though its full version’s launch is still a ways off, Slavic Magic estimating on Manor Lords’ Steam page that it will remain in Early Access at least until next spring, there’s more than enough included in the game already to warrant giving it a look. As mentioned above, there hasn’t been a better time to do so until today.

Manor Lords is 30% off from now until October 10, bringing its price down to $27.99 USD / £24.49. Grab a copy right here.

