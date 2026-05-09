The Manor Lords trade rework is on hold while Slavic Magic sorts out systems "that had quietly degraded over time"

The latest Manor Lords developer update has just landed, and the big news is that the trade rework developer Slavic Magic initially outlined in January has been put on the back burner for a while. The reason is simple: while players were positive about the idea, many questioned why it was being given priority over more pressing features when the current implementation is good enough. In its place, the team has a pathfinding rework incoming, with a rural traditions update next in line.

You might have noticed that this Manor Lords check-in is arriving a bit late. Tim Bender, CEO of publisher Hooded Horse and still the man handling these routine updates on behalf of Slavic Magic, apologizes for the delay. He explains that the medieval game has "been in a bit of a holding pattern," with the next Manor Lords update stuck "in a cycle of QA testing, us thinking the build is just about ready for beta testing release, and then discovering some problems requiring fixes."

The next patch is almost done and should be here soon, but after "the bad judgment call of thinking 'oh it's a few days away, I'll just wait for the update' a few times over," Bender committed to talking about it now. "Going forward I'm going to assume the unexpected and just leave a post here once we get to that time, unless the update has already just occurred or is being prepared right now, to ensure I don't repeat my mistake and we get news to you regardless."

The incoming update is "very technically focused on improving the game functions under the hood," Bender says. At the forefront of this is a refactor of the way pathfinding works, which was running into "mounting technical and gameplay concerns." Gradually stacking inefficiencies have started to impact performance, and collision or navigation struggles can result in less reliable core systems such as worker behavior, which you might typically take for granted.

"Rather than continuing to stack fixes on top of fixes as we had been doing, we made the call to step back and address the root of the problem," Bender remarks. "That meant reworking how units evaluate space, navigate around obstacles, and recover when something goes wrong. It also meant taking a hard look at systems that had quietly degraded over time. In some cases, behavior that had once worked well had become unreliable through iteration, and needed to be rebuilt to match the current state of the game."

This work was "a detour from the main plan of development," but should result in a better feel across the entire game, including "a considerable amount of fixes for cases where character or animals became stuck." Merchants will become more reliable, Oxen plowing will be smoother, troops will march the way you expect. "We feel the result has been worth it," Bender concludes.

He then turns to the promised trade rework, which was first discussed back in January. "The idea was to be open about it early, put it in front of the community, and see how people felt," Bender says. The response was mostly positive, he notes, but "much of the feedback discussed the need for a rework in the first place, and wondered why we'd spend time changing it now when there are other features people are asking for more loudly."

Bender calls this "a fair reaction." In response, the team has put the rework and associated trade perks aside for "a little while longer." The next update after this one will therefore focus on rural traditions, with perks designed to enhance local resources through building upgrades, as well as specialized techniques. "There's far less need for reworked mechanics with this, though farming is something we feel has room to become more rich, and we know players are missing things like early harvest," Bender explains.

Expect that pathfinding update to land in the Manor Lords beta very soon, and the team will then turn its attention to the farming and rural traditions overhaul as its next point of action. Whatever the timeframe ends up being, the next development blog from Bender will land in early June, "regardless of what I expect to happen."