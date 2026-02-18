Is Marathon coming to Game Pass?

Is Marathon on Game Pass? Following in the footsteps of live service shooters like Helldivers 2, hopping into Marathon is going to set you back a few bucks. If you're already subscribed to Microsoft's Game Pass service, then you're presumably here in the hopes that you won't have to shell out any more of your hard-earned cash.

Marathon only looks better and better with each new glimpse we get of Bungie's revamped extraction-based FPS game. It's certainly come a long way from its 2025 closed alpha, and is on course to land as one of this year's best shooters. Ahead of the Marathon release date, we've got all the info on whether Game Pass will punch your ticket to Tau Ceti IV.

Is Marathon on Game Pass?

Marathon isn't on Game Pass at launch. Bungie has made it explicitly clear that Marathon is a "premium," paid title across platforms, and it's incredibly unlikely that it'll come to the service.

Bungie last year revealed that you won't be able to avoid paying up for Marathon. Though it's disappointing to hear that it's not on Game Pass, at the very least, it's not going to sting you for $70. At $39.99, Marathon is hoping to recreate the feeling we all had when we dropped into Helldivers 2 for the first time, coming away from Arrrowhead's breakout hit knowing that its more modest price point was worth every penny.

Of course, you'll still need a Game Pass Core subscription to actually play Marathon on an Xbox console. But, if you're on PC, you can instead reinvest that money into a battle pass, the stock market, or maybe just a few Dunks coffee runs.

Anyway, that's everything you need to know about Marathon on Game Pass. There is an upcoming Marathon Server Slam you'll be able to jump into, free of charge. So, if you're on the fence about buying in, use that as an opportunity to make up your mind.