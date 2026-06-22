Marathon dev Bungie thinks you're getting too much loot, and it wants to change that

Bad news, Marathon fans, we're all too rich. At least, that's what Bungie is saying. It says that player Vaults are filling up too fast in Season 2, and that despite making a concerted effort to increase progression speeds, things have simply gone too far and require a change.

After some early launch issues, Season 2 of the popular FPS game has found its feet and turned into a really solid update. The experimental Sponsored Survival mode has been a particular success, with the lower-stakes gameplay really working well.

Unfortunately, Bungie has discovered a pretty significant issue that's happening in Marathon right now, as an issue that's causing higher rarity loot to appear more often than expected means that we're all getting too rich for Bungie's liking.

According to a Steam post, Bungie says that while the situation is definitely happening in-game, it hasn't been an issue in internal playtests, making the entire scenario a lot more confusing. The developer says it is currently trying to unravel what's causing the issue, with an investigation ongoing.

It's not just this bug that's causing an influx of riches, though, as Bungie admits that the "influx of Sponsored Kits at the start of the season bolstered progression speeds," while players grinding Sponsored Survival, combined with an issue with Complex Control chests, has also led to what it calls "bloated Vaults" as players chose the PvE mode over those which are more PvP-focused.

This isn't just a little problem making players a little too rich, though, as Bungie states that the issue is causing eye-watering wealth gain. In the post, the developer says that "the average wealth in week two of Season 2 is similar to what we saw in weeks 11 and 12 of Season 1." That's three months' worth of grinding condensed into a fortnight.

As they attempt to address the situation, Bungie has fixed a bug that was dropping gold in places that shouldn't have, and has made some tweaks to player progression, which they hope to reverse later in the season once they've figured out what's causing the influx of high-tier loot. For now, though, if you've been grinding Marathon and got yourself a nice full Vault, it's time to enjoy it, because it seems the days of finding awesome gear everywhere we go are coming to an end.