Move over, Arc Raiders, upcoming Bungie game Marathon just got a tasty discount before launch

No one would question you for being wary of Marathon. Bungie's upcoming FPS is a soft reboot of its classic series, and after years of Destiny 2 controversies, the developer is between a rock and a hard place. However, Arc Raiders has shown that even casual multiplayer fans can enjoy a good ol' extraction shooter, and while we have yet to see if Marathon will justify a spot in our best FPS games, you can already get a discount on it before it launches. At least it won't sting as much if you don't enjoy it.

If there's anything I can already praise Bungie's shooter for, it's the style. Marathon is coated in neon paint and stylish guns that look like a sci-fi mix of Destiny 2's weapons and Nerf guns - but cool, of course. Even if PlayStation's recent batch of live-service attempts has failed (RIP Concord), I'm pretty certain Bungie will nail the aesthetics and the gunplay, but I hope that everything else slots into place nicely.

In typical extraction FPS fashion, Marathon is set on Tau Ceti IV, a colony left in disarray, with UESC Security Forces patrolling the remains of a broken society. As a Runner, you'll be equipped with cybernetic enhancements, allowing you to scavenge the dangerous world for valuables and (hopefully) exfil with new gear, which you can then use in further runs. Unfortunately for you, other Runners will be looking for gear upgrades too, and they'll be keen to take it off your corpse.

Each successful run allows you to mod your weapons and use various body implants in order to suit your playstyle, whether you prefer to pick off enemies after battles when they're low, or go in and mow down your foes with ease. Six competing factions are all vying for your time, too, and they offer rewards for working with them in the hopes you'll complete some of their missions.

I've poured over 50 hours into Arc Raiders since it launched, and while I'm not good at it, it's been an excellent experience. Marathon's focus on FPS gameplay over third-person action makes it more appealing to me, and I can't wait to finally play it. Fortunately, I don't have to pay as much, and neither do you, as Marathon is just $34.39 / £30.09 at Fanatical, a 14% discount on the retail price. Considering there's no discount on Steam, that's a good deal.

If you're like me and have been waiting for an excuse to pre-order Marathon, well, this is that opportunity. And, it's shining like a valuable bit of gear, so make sure to grab it before the game launches.