Bungie pulls "unfinished" Marathon gun skins, but promises you'll get them back next week

Marathon has certainly had its ups and downs, but one thing it'll always have going for it is just how striking it is to look at. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean the game's visuals are immune to issues, and developer Bungie has just announced that it's pulling four weapon skins from action until next week due to "unfinished art" that could result in them appearing "mostly invisible."

The affected bundle is the Arcana Crusade pack, which boasts some rather gorgeous black-and-white themed designs that simply weren't displaying correctly. The most notable example of this can be found on the Bully SMG, which has just been appearing as a bright block of color that rotates through the spectrum. Players on the Marathon Reddit page quickly dubbed this look the 'RGBully' as a result, and are already asking whether Bungie can make the glitch available as a separate, novelty skin.

The developer confirms that the affected weapon skins will be unavailable for use until a fix arrives, and that this is expected to happen as part of next week's mid-season update. It reassures anyone who bought them that "ownership is preserved," so you'll be able to equip them again once the patch rolls out. It even jokes, "The RGBully will always remember this time with you fondly."

As for the rest of the Marathon mid-season update, which is scheduled for Tuesday July 21, Bungie promises that it'll have a blog later this week, acknowledging "we know we've been a little quiet out here." It's been a difficult period for the developer amid layoffs, and Marathon's player counts certainly don't look promising when placed next to the continued support for Destiny 2 in the wake of its final update, but the team is aiming "to get the ball rolling again."

While the full patch notes will be saved for launch day, Bungie says the blog will give us more details on its new Vault Breaker mode, which will give you a way to dip into its endgame Cryo Archive in a repeatable format that limits you from bringing its loot out into the main economy. There will also be "balance changes, a few much-needed weapon adjustments, and details on a buff to Cradle progression."

The studio adds that "our ear is to the ground," asking players for their current thoughts on the state of Marathon. Responding to one request for more storytelling and worldbuilding, it adds that the team continues "working hard to make a story that can be injected into as much of Marathon as possible."