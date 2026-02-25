Is Marathon down? Current server status

Is Marathon down? Despite a less-than-ideal first impression, Bungie has put in the hard graft to get its new extraction shooter back on track. As we sprint towards launch, Marathon has cemented itself as one of the year's most exciting prospects. With the reignited hype, we're anticipating a few server quibbles here and there, both during its Server Slam and when it arrives in full.

Of course, network issues can occur anywhere along the chain. From the Marathon servers, to your ISP, down to an ethernet cable that your dog might have chewed without you realizing, there's plenty of opportunity for things to go wrong. We're here to at least keep you updated with the latest Marathon server status, so you'll know if your Runner isn't running properly due to an issue at the FPS game's end.

Marathon server status

The Marathon servers are currently down. They won't be up and running until the Marathon Server Slam begins on Thursday, February 26. We expect there'll be a few hiccups when the servers finally come online, so brace yourself for those.

For more info on what the upcoming test entails, check out our Marathon Server Slam rundown. Bungie's letting us in on a generous slice of the action, and there are even some tasty rewards that will carry over to the full game.

We also expect Bungie will post regular server updates on the Marathon X account, so keep an eye out for those if you're on socials.

And that's the latest on the Marathon server status. If you're unable to play, use that time to brush up on your Marathon map knowledge, and peruse the Marathon classes to figure out which Runner shell you want to try out next.