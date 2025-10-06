Marathon gets another technical test, but you won't hear anything about it

Is Marathon actually cursed? While the original game garnered a cult following, the revival currently in development at Bungie has faced setback after setback. The FPS game's first technical test was a disaster, forcing the developer to reassess the state of the game and delay its launch. There have been high-level staffing changes, including a switch of creative director from Steve Cotton to Julia Nardin. Now, Bungie has announced a second technical test, but don't expect to hear much about it online.

As with Marathon's first closed technical test, October's playtest will be strictly under NDA, meaning that you shouldn't expect to see any gameplay or hear any impressions from press, creators, or friends.

However, after the first one went so poorly, Bungie lifted the restrictions and allowed gameplay to be posted freely. I can't foresee that happening twice, so you'll have to gain access yourself if you want to see what Bungie's been cooking in the last six months.

You safest bet for getting a glimpse at the new-look Marathon is by applying to play the October closed technical test, which is basically a lottery. Running from Wednesday, October 22, to Tuesday, October 28, you'll have to apply through Steam or Bungie's website. From there, it's purely random chance whether you're allowed in or not.

This test will include three maps, five runner shells, proximity chat, as well as re-tuned combat pacing, a solo queue, and more environmental storytelling. Of course, it's all still work in progress, but we're hoping for a marked improvement on April's iteration.

Marathon's closed technical test will be available to play from Wednesday, October 22, to Tuesday, October 28. You can apply on the Bungie website here until Thursday, October 16, or on Steam here from Monday, October 13 until Sunday, October 26.

