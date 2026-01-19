Bungie confirms the Marathon launch date, and it's only weeks away

Is Marathon cursed? Delays. A plagiarism scandal. Terrible layoffs at developer Bungie as Microsoft tries to balance the books after expensive acquisitions. A game that looks absolutely killer but, if playtest reviews are to be believed, has stale gameplay. If none of that was bad enough, now the Marathon release date has leaked. However, if every one of these setbacks didn't kill Marathon and instead, as the saying goes, made it stronger, then could we be in for a great game after all?

We already knew that Marathon would release in March 2026, as this was officially confirmed in Bungie's latest ViDoc. However, after a new leak appeared to pinpoint the extraction shooter's official launch date, Bungie had now officially confirmed it.

So let's get the important part out of the way. The Marathon release date is set for Thursday, March 5, 2026. Yes, it's finally set in stone. You can pre-order it right here, with the base version costing $39.99 /£34.99, while the Deluxe Edition comes in at $59.99 / £49.99. Pre-orders net you some exclusive cosmetics for both Marathon and Destiny 2, and there's a Collector's Edition with a snazzy statue if you're a figurine collector like me.

The official blog post also lists the game's voice cast, with Baldur's Gate 3 favorites Samantha Béart (Karlach) and Jennifer English (Shadowheart) on the list, as well as Final Fantasy's Ben Starr.

Despite its troubled development, I'm still keeping my fingers crossed that Marathon turns out to be a fun shooter that can keep a loyal legion of players returning to its servers. Call it hopium, but I'm begging for an FPS game with an ounce of style. I'm done with the post-apocalypse and the drudgery of realistic modern warfare. It looks like Marathon will deliver on the aesthetics, but it'll need the gameplay to back it up.

If the leaked trailer is to be believed, we'll find out for ourselves soon enough. After "aggressive changes" back in 2024 and an acknowledgment that Bungie wants to make a game "that truly reflects [players'] passion" with last year's delay, we need to hope that the playtests have given the developer enough feedback to create something worthy of the Marathon name.

With just 45 sleeps to go, it's hard to say excitement is building for Marathon after all the bad press. But there's definitely a strong sense of curiosity. While we loyal fans who have playtested and fed back to Bungie have a vested interest in the final product, I can't wait to see what the wider world makes of it, too.

Whatever Marathon's fate, the developers at Bungie have been through a lot to make this game. Let's hope, for their sake, that the leak of the release date is the last ounce of bad luck they suffer on this rocky road to launch.