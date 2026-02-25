What are the latest Marathon Twitch drops? Bungie's extraction shooter has already dished out freebies throughout development, and we're expecting to see plenty more when we can finally set foot on Tau Ceti IV in full.

Marathon has slowly regained steam following its sub-optimal first impression, now cementing itself as one of the year's most exciting FPS games. If you haven't stayed in the loop, check out our Marathon release date guide to see how it's evolved between its poorly-received closed alpha. For now, though, let's dive into the Marathon Twitch drops, and how to claim them.

Marathon Twitch drops

The next Marathon Twitch drops will run from Thursday, February 26, 2026, until Monday, March 2, 2026. The rewards include profile cosmetics, in-game loot, and a weapon skin that will be delivered at launch.

To get involved, all you have to do is watch any stream in the game's category during the Marathon Server Slam. We've got a full section on how to redeem the goods further down this guide.

Marathon Twitch drops rewards

The current Marathon Twitch drop rewards are:

Reward Watch time Duration Twitch Sponsored Kit One hour February 26 - March 2 SMILEYworm (Profile Emblem) One hour February 26 - March 2 WAVEworm (Profile Background) Two hours February 26 - March 2 GLOWworm (Weapon Sticker) Three hours February 26 - March 2 HMG Twitch Engine (Weapon Skin) Four hours February 26 - March 2

Alongside the Twitch drops, there'll be some platform-exclusive cosmetic rewards available when Marathon arrives, which are as follows:

PC (Steam) - Crowbar Weapon Charm

Xbox Series X|S - Emerald Clutch Weapon Charm and Emerald Catch Weapon Charm

PlayStation 5 - Helldivers 2 For Freedom Weapon Charm, Death Stranding 2 Battle Guitar Weapon Charm, and a Ghost of Yotei Onryo Weapon Charm

How to claim Marathon Twitch drops

Marathon Twitch drops can be claimed by following the same steps as Destiny 2's drop redemption process. To redeem Marathon Twitch drops:

Log into your Bungie account.

Head to the 'Account Settings' page.

Under the 'Bungie' section, click 'Account Linking.'

Link your Bungie and Twitch accounts.

Watch Marathon content on drop-enabled channels to earn rewards.

Claim your rewards via Twitch's drops page.

And that's the latest on the Marathon Twitch drops. To get you up and running, check out our guide to the Marathon classes, as well as our Marathon map rundown. Knowledge is power, especially in extraction shooters, so going in informed will help keep your death count to the minimum.