For as many asymmetrical multiplayer games as we currently have, fresh takes on the genre are always welcome. The newly announced Marines vs God definitely fits into that novel category, the game pulling from a range of influences as diverse as co-op shooters like Helldivers 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and GTFO and entries to the ‘god game’ strategy genre, such as Black and White, Reus, and Dungeon Keeper. It also combines all of these inspirations into a style uniquely its own, presenting itself through a lo-fi visual style and a wry sense of humor.

Marines vs God is, as its memorable name suggests, a multiplayer game where a group of soldiers are tested in battle against a powerful deity. On one side of each match is a squad of four players who assume the role of marines, maneuvering and shooting from a third-person perspective. On the other is a player who takes control of a god, in the form of Zeus, a King of Robots, and others, and manipulates the environment from a top-down perspective.

In Marines vs God’s main mode, the marines must complete a mission and then evacuate on each map while the god tries everything they can to interfere with or kill their mortal adversaries. To do so, the god player deploys spells that range from tossing out fireballs and traps to summoning zombies or placing barriers. The marines pick from a selection of classes (soldier, medic, engineer, and sniper) and work together to outwit their more powerful opponent. The game is set to include both PvP and PvE modes, allowing players to compete against real and AI enemies in various combinations.

Marines vs God is due to launch sometime in 2025. You can find more details on the game or wishlist it on Steam right here.

