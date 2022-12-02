If you’re looking for Midnight Suns new game plus details, we’ve got you. You’ve gathered your rag-tag group of superhumans and smashed Lilith into next week, but what now? Thankfully, once you’ve completed your mission and averted the apocalypse, you can do it all over again, utilising almost everything you earned the first time around.

What exactly does the Midnight Suns new game plus consist of? Does having an overpowered Midnight Suns character like the Hulk from the get-go make things too easy? And what about all those cosmetics you worked so hard to earn? If you’re looking to replay one of the best PC games released this year, we have all the details you’ll need on the Midnight Suns new game plus mode.

Midnight Suns new game plus

Once you’ve completed the story mode, you’ll have the option on the main menu to begin new game plus, which, for the uninitiated, is a common feature of story games where you’re able to tackle the campaign again using what you unlocked the first time around.

When you begin new game plus in Midnight Suns, you carry over several things from your previous playthrough. The two notable inclusions that have the biggest effect are your friendship level and roster of heroes, with hero combos being available instantly due to the connection your characters already share. Any cosmetics you may have unlocked during your first time through the campaign also carry over.

There are several things that don’t carry over when you begin your new game plus run. These include any resources or items you may have gathered (gloss, etc.), your hero abilities, your hero levels, and any Abbey upgrades you may have completed before ending the game. All of your research will be reset, but it’s important to note that the champion requirements for completing research will be removed, so you can go straight for the juicy improvements.

There you have all the details on the Midnight Suns new game plus mode. Will you tackle Lilith and her army of fallen again? Now that you know all about Midnight Suns gifts, getting max friendship with every hero should be a doddle, and if you didn’t get around to it the first time, we have the best Midnight Suns Hunter, and Spider-Man builds here so you can really do some damage.