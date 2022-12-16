Midnight Suns patch makes the superhero strategy game unplayable

While an unannounced Midnight Suns patch sounds like a good thing on paper, the most recent update to the superhero strategy game appears to be straight up breaking Marvel fans’ games.

The latest update to the superhero saga comes in at 1.35GB; pretty hefty, but not anything too terrifying. However, players have noted that the patch is freezing halfway through downloading, or fully downloading but not actually working.

“Anyone else having issues downloading the patch? It just peters down to zero mb/s and it’s not making any change on the disc either,” writes one fan.

“Every time I restart Steam it downloads for a minute or so and just stops. Tried common fixes like clearing download cache and multiple restarts. It’s not my internet as I patched other games to see and there was no issue.” A plethora of other comments say the same.

The problem has spilled over to Reddit, too, where one Steam Deck user writes that the update “still completely crashes on Steam Deck before it can even load.”

I jumped into Midnight Suns to test this myself on PC, and while the update gets to the end for me, when I try to play the game it resets to zero and starts all over again. So, unfortunately, my evening playing Midnight Suns may now be an unattainable dream.

Presumably there is an update coming to the game that has simply been pushed live a little too early. We’ll probably see patch notes pop up relatively soon, but in the meantime it’s not really worth starting the update.

Unfortunately, this means the game is out of commission for a while, but we’ll update this post as soon as it’s back in action.

