Marvel's Midnight Suns stream: an "exciting new look" at the game

A Marvel's Midnight Suns stream by the developers at Firaxis is just about to start up, and the studio says it has an "exciting new look" to share with fans

Ian Boudreau

Updated:

Marvel's Midnight Suns

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is fast approaching, and developer Firaxis Games is ready to show off a bit more of its superhero-themed strategy game. A livestream focusing in on Midnight Suns starts today, October 13, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, and you can tune in right here or by heading over to Twitch.

The broadcast will air in the embedded player below, but if you prefer, you can also click this link to head to the official Firaxis Twitch channel.

It’s not clear yet just what Firaxis plans on showing off in this stream, but the studio says on Twitter that it’ll feature an “exciting new look at the Midnight Suns” from the developers themselves. The tweet features a clip of Captain America in his Midnight Suns uniform.

The studio has previously published a deep-dive video on Cap, which you can watch here.

YouTube Thumbnail

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a blend of turn-based tactics and RPG game mechanics, and it’ll be coming out in December.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

