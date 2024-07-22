Grab a free Steam key for the Marvel Rivals beta, if you’re fast

Wondering how to get into the Marvel Rivals beta and play the promising new hero shooter early? Well, there are a few ways, including requesting access on Steam and watching your favorite Twitch streamer, but these don’t guarantee you entry. Luckily for you, we’ve put together a handy giveaway.

PCGamesN has free Steam keys to give away to five lucky readers who are keen to get in on the hero shooter action of Marvel Rivals ahead of launch. The 6-vs-6 collaboration between Marvel Games and Netease is entering its second beta phase, with the first one being notoriously difficult to gain entry to.

This time around, we’ve got a surefire way for five of you to get your hands on the superhero game, and you can enter on this very page. The giveaway is only open until July 25, so don’t miss your chance to enter.



PCGN – Marvel Rivals beta giveaway





Marvel Rivals features destructible environments and enables the heroes to team up to unleash devastating combination attacks – Rocket Raccoon can leap onto Groot’s back to forge forward, causing huge damage to anyone in their path, while Hulk can release his charged-up Gamma energy to power up Iron Man.

When the Marvel Rivals release date rolls around, it will be completely free to play, but its beta phases so far have been closed, meaning only limited numbers of players can join in the fun as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, or any of the other Marvel Rivals characters that take your fancy.