All Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem - September 2025

Marvel Rivals is a hit hero shooter featuring a cast of iconic heroes and villains, from Iron Man and Captain America to slightly more obscure characters like Cloak and Dagger. It's most regularly compared to Blizzard's Overwatch, thanks to its team-focused tactics and its cast's unique abilities.

Like many free multiplayer games these days, Marvel Rivals includes a code redemption system that lets you unlock freebies such as skins. We fully expect developer NetEase will continue to drop more codes post-launch, and given they only stay active for a set amount of time, we felt it'd be helpful to compile the lot, let you know what they get you, and flag when they're set to become inactive.

New Marvel Rivals codes

Here are all the active Marvel Rivals codes:

prt4qpdnxht - free Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin

The Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin code is a Marvel Rivals GeForce reward for Nvidia users. All players can redeem it in-game via the usual steps we've outlined below.

Expired codes:

nwarh4k3xqy - free Iron Man Model 42 skin

HEREISTHETHING - free The Thing Unlimited skin when signing up for Marvel Rivals Unlimited

How do I get free Marvel Rivals skins?

There are currently four ways to get free Marvel Rivals skins: codes, platform-exclusive content, Twitch drops, and simply playing the game.

We've already shared the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic, alongside the now-defunct Iron Man Model 42 skin and The Thing Unlimited codes above, and we hope NetEase will sprinkle some more cosmetic loving on us via this method of distribution down the line.

PlayStation players are currently getting the best deal of all the platforms, especially if they're subscribed to PS Plus. Alongside the PS-exclusive Scarlet Spider Spider-Man skin that anyone on the platform can snag for free, PS Plus subs can also redeem the Season 0 bundle. This includes the Peni Parker VEN#m costume, as well as a themed MVP animation, spray, and nameplate. Oh, and you even get 300 Chrono Tokens just to top it off.

Next up we have the Marvel Rivals Twitch drops, which you can hoover up by simply watching your favorite participating content creators juke it out. The Season 4 drops are currently offering up a Will of Galacta variant of Blade.

You can pick up both the Golden Age Captain America and The Trial of Magneto Magneto skins in return for 400 Chrono Tokens each, provided you've made it that far into the free battle pass. Chrono Tokens can either be earned from missions (yay, free!) or you can exchange Lattice for them (boo, paid!) These might not appear on our best Marvel Rivals skins list, but they're still solid pick-ups.

Additionally, if you're climbing up the Marvel Rivals ranks, you can snag the Siriana's Silver Angela skin at the end of the competitive season, provided you hit Gold.

On to Marvel Rivals events! Galacta's Gift is coughing up a Costume Coin that you can use to redeem a free skin from a pre-selected pool, while the free reward track in the current Immortal Beast event yields the Wasteland Robot Ultron skin. Finally, the Summer Special Vol. 2 event is offering up the Rocky Tide The Thing skin.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes

You can redeem any active Marvel Rivals codes by following these step-by-step instructions:

Navigate your way to the Settings menu

Click the Bundle Code option

Copy and paste a code from our list into the box, then hit redeem

If the code is active, you'll receive your reward immediately

While you can copy and paste the code for speed, we believe these aren't case sensitive so you should be able to just type them out if you prefer. You'll know if the code has been successfully entered because Marvel Rivals will show a preview of the corresponding reward before it lands in your inventory.

While there is only one active Marvel Rivals code at the moment, we'd expect more to land in the coming days as the game celebrates major player milestones. It's unclear what other rewards might lie ahead, but a neat-looking Iron Man skin is a pretty great start.

For more on the hero shooter, check out our expert Marvel Rivals tier list featuring all the Marvel Rivals characters at launch.