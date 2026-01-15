Marvel Rivals' Deadpool is a triple-role menace, and the Merc with a Mouth's cringe-worthy interactions don't disappoint

Deadpool is like Marmite: you either love him or want to lock him in a Saw trap. His brash humor and inability to shut up can be grating for many, but I absolutely adore him. Deadpool's Art of War is one of the first comic series I bought in its entirety, so suffice it to say, I'm very excited to see him come to Marvel Rivals. Though Season 6 has yet to launch, we already know a lot about NetEase's in-game iteration of the Merc with a Mouth, and everything I've seen so far has only gotten me more excited.

Debuting as Marvel Rivals' first triple-role hero, I can already see Deadpool being an absolute nightmare to balance, though I can't imagine he'd want it any other way - I'm already sweating at the thought of having to add three different versions of him to our Marvel Rivals tier list. Though I initially expected Deadpool to be a straight-up Duelist in the multiplayer game, following on from Season 5's Synergist/Vanguard lover duo, Gambit and Rogue, NetEase has somehow pulled off the holy trinity.

The jackass of all trades breaks the fourth wall at every level of his design, from his upgradeable kit to his yap-filled dialogue. At one point in his character trailer, he throws his character portrait, rather than his katanas, at his opponents. In another, he references streamer Tyler 'Tyler1' Steinkamp's famous "what are you aiming at?!" line.

But the nods to popular culture don't end there. Already on X, I've seen clips of him making allusions to Final Fantasy's Sephiroth when interacting with Angela, calling Hawkeye 'Hawk-tuah,' and even sneaking in a cheeky '6, 7' in response to Galacta. It's unapologetically cringe, and I love it. I'm also glad to see Rivals' Wade isn't just Alejandro Saab impersonating Ryan Reynolds 'Pool; why does Deadpool VR have Neil Patrick Harris essentially doing an impression?

Deadpool joins the Marvel Rivals roster when Season 6 launches on Friday January 16.

Elsewhere in Marvel Rivals Season 6, NetEase is introducing a new convoy map, Museum of Contemplation, alongside upgrades to the Hero Proficiency system that will see its cap raised, and further cosmetic rewards become attainable. Times Square is also getting a photo mode, which I know will totally be used for entirely safe-for-work purposes, plus a brand new area called the Clobberin' Club where you can challenge others to a good ol' fashioned 1v1 duel. It's shaping up to be a solid update all-round, and I can't wait to dive in with my favorite anti-hero.