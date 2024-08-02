Ah, battle passes. A feature of most live-service multiplayer hits today, battle passes make you put in the work to unlock your goodies, and Marvel Rivals is no different. With permanent rewards available during the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test, we’ve all been scrambling to level up fast, especially to unlock the exclusive Cyan Clash Venom skin. Thanks to a new update that finally makes repeatable missions grant XP, you just might have a chance before the beta ends.

The Marvel Rivals beta has gone down a treat for superhero lovers and vexed Overwatch fans, having debuted with a peak of 50,000 players. However, the multiplayer game has not been without its issues. While balance issues among the Marvel Rivals characters has no doubt been the biggest pressure point, permanent rewards locked behind a grind in a closed beta have been contentious. After all, no one wants to miss out on an exclusive character skin.

To speed up the battle pass grind, NetEase has revealed that, starting Friday August 2, you will be able to earn Galacta’s Quest XP as a reward for completing repeatable missions at long last. This is just days away from the end of the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test on Monday August 5.

Since there are only four daily missions – granting a maximum of 160 XP – and a limited selection of one-time challenges, it was previously very time-consuming to reach the level 30 requirement for the sought-after Cyan Clash Venom if you weren’t playing every day. Now though, you can earn as much XP as you want each day through the repeatable missions.

Though the Marvel Rivals events structure shows no signs of changing, this is a great step in the right direction that will hopefully give many more players the opportunity to unlock the prized exclusive skin before it’s gone forever. Time will certainly still be tight for those players who have only just been granted access to the beta in the last wave of invites, however.

If you’ve already unlocked the Cyan Clash skin, then you can relax. The later battle pass rewards are sweet, sure, like the new Thor skin, but these aren’t permanent. Once the beta ends, these will be wiped from your account and you’ll start fresh without them when the full Marvel Rivals release date arrives.

