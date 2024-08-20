We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Marvel Rivals launch date confirmed, all heroes will be unlocked

Marvel Rivals, an upcoming multiplayer game in the vein of Overwatch 2 and Valorant, is set to launch very soon, with all heroes unlocked.

Marvel Rivals announces launch date, and it's very soon: A blond bearded man in armor, Thor from Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals has been building a lot of anticipation throughout the year so far. The upcoming multiplayer game has been shown off through both alpha and beta tests, garnering buzz in the process and hopes that it may be a new avenue for the kind of online play currently dominated by games like Overwatch 2, Valorant, and Team Fortress 2. When it would come out and how, exactly, it would handle access to its roster of Marvel superheroes, was an open question, though, which has just been answered thanks to an announcement from Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Marvel Rivals looks like it could be one of the most popular new multiplayer games, especially given its culturally ubiquitous line-up of playable characters, their wide range of abilities, and the inclusion of Battlefield style destructible levels. Given that it’s a F2P game, though, it’s been hard to predict how these comic book characters, which range from Spider-man and Thor to Storm, Magneto, and Venom, would be made available to players.

Alongside its launch date reveal, we’ve learned that every superhero and supervillain will be unlocked and playable for free at launch and for the foreseeable future. Marvel Rivals itself will be launched on December 6, 2024.

