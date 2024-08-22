We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Marvel Rivals’ hero roster “not done yet,” teasing even larger launch

Rocking up to the show with an already stacked roster, Marvel Rivals is teasing even more heroes ahead of its highly anticipated launch.

Marvel Rivals more characters teased for launch: Captain America lunging towards the camera with his arms out.
Marvel Rivals 

With a staggering 25 superheroes and villains already slated to star in Marvel Rivals, you’d think developer NetEase would be stepping on the brakes. After all, that’s 25 unique characters we need to learn at release to both play as and effectively counter, which can be a hurdle for newcomers. Though we knew additional characters would be coming post-launch, NetEase has already teased that the initial roster will expand even more in the coming months.

In a developer Q&A hosted on the Marvel Rivals Discord server, NetEase has discussed its plans for launch and issues surrounding hero balance in the upcoming multiplayer game. Though the developers were reluctant to answer most questions surrounding post-launch roadmaps and the like, it did drop one bombshell.

When asked by a fan whether the 25 revealed Marvel Rivals characters would be the full lineup for launch, the developers responded: “Come on, read between the lines. We are not done yet.”

Yes, you read that right. Leading up to the Marvel Rivals release date in December, we can expect at least a few more characters to be revealed. For context, Overwatch 1 launched with 21 characters and Overwatch 2 debuted with 35, so Marvel Rivals is already going toe to toe with its main competitor.

Typically, character reveals have been done in pairs, such as Jeff the Land Shark and Thor during the recent closed beta, and Captian America and the Winter Soldier at Gamescom. As such, it’s possible that we could see two more heroes squeeze into the roster as last-minute additions.

YouTube Thumbnail

Credible Marvel Rivals leaker Miller Ross believes the already-leaked Squirrel Girl and Psylocke will be added before launch, though there are plenty more leaked characters that could also be added:

  • Black Widow
  • Blade
  • Cloak & Dagger
  • Hawkeye
  • Human Torch
  • Invisible Woman
  • Iron Fist (Lin Lie)
  • Moon Knight
  • Mr. Fantastic
  • Psylocke
  • Squirrel Girl
  • The Thing
  • Ultron
  • Wolverine

Earlier in the stream, the developers reaffirmed that nothing is off-limits to them in terms of which heroes or villains they can include, so it really is a guessing game. Nevertheless, prepare to have to get to grips with an incredibly large launch roster.

Naturally, more iconic characters also means even more Marvel Rivals voice actors, though it’s hard to imagine what other famous voices could join the crew. Until we hear more, check out the latest Marvel Rivals events to keep up before release.

