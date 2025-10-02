New Marvel Rivals patch makes Invisible Woman, well, invisible

What superpower would you have, given the choice? Most people would say flying or turning invisible. Not me. I'd opt to be able to converse with fungi. I just want to know what they're up to, spreading the spores and communicating in their underground networks. What's that all about? Mycelium Man would be a crap superhero, but I'd be able to write a hell of a scientific paper. In the Marvel universe, too, most heroes opt for more impactful powers, but some have not been working quite as intended in Marvel Rivals. Thankfully, the most recent patch fixes the most disastrous issues.

Players who have been putting the hours into the hit multiplayer game may have noticed a few bugs with Invisible Woman and Angela. The issue with Invisible Woman is particularly egregious because she ends up as the Visible Woman, which is an even worse superpower than Mycelium Man over here.

Thankfully, the Marvel Rivals bug has now been fixed, so using Veiled Step after her Ultimate should allow her to remain invisible. As for Angela, she had issues with disappearing weapons after using Divine Judgement, and her Assassin's Charge hitting opponents multiple times in tight spots. Netease giveth, and Netease taketh away, so both of these bugs have been patched, too.

A couple of other glitches have been taken care of, including specific sequences that caused frame rate drops and incorrect costumes appearing on the results screen in certain situations.

This isn't quite the patch that fans wanted to see, as v4.5 will have sweeping balance changes that will impact the game's meta. We expect to see Daredevil added to the game as well as tweaks to the likes of Emma Frost and Luna Snow when that drops. However, bugfixes are an important part of the game, and any Invisible Woman and Angela players will be pleased.

