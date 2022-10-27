The best Marvel Snap decks in October 2022

The best Marvel Snap decks are a combination of Pool 1 cards, along with those unlocked later down the line. However, in the early stages of this card game, not everybody has unlocked enough cards for the absolute best decks, so we’ve got some options that will suit beginners, alongside some more complex offerings that fit the meta at higher ranks.

Whether you’re looking for the Kazoo decklist in this free PC game (and mobile, if you want to play on the go), you’ve just unlocked Pool 2 so want to know what the best cards are, or you fancy a destroy deck for a while, here are all of the best Marvel Snap decks you need to get your hands on.

Best Marvel Snap beginner decks

These beginner Marvel Snap decks exclusively use cards that you start the game with and those in Pool 1, which is from collection levels 18-214. There are 71 cards to choose from with these parameters, and if there are any you’re missing in your chosen decklist, you’re early enough in the game that replacing a few of them won’t ruin the playstyle of the deck too much.

Balanced deck

This deck doesn’t have a specific theme running through it, instead going for cards that are generally quite powerful at this early stage. It gets topped off by playing Odin on turn six though, who triggers all the On Reveal abilities of your cards at that location again. If you’re a true free-to-play player and you haven’t bought Captain America, you can replace him with either Groot or Morph.

Ant-Man

Squirrel Girl

Yondu

Medusa

Domino

Ironheart

Wolfsbane

Captain America

Ka-Zar

Spider-Woman

White Tiger

Odin

On-Reveal deck

For this Pool 1 deck, it focuses mainly on On-Reveal abilities, which are effects that happen as soon as you play the card. Once again, Odin is the star of the show, while Gamora and Ironheart are vital inclusions also.

Elektra

Nightcrawler

Korg

Yondu

Angel

Medusa

Star Lord

Ironheart

Wolfsbane

White Tiger

Gamora

Odin

Ongoing deck

On the flipside of the On-Reveal deck, this Ongoing decklist focuses on effects that are constantly happening when that card is in play. Blue Marvel and Spectrum share the spotlight, or if you’re lucky enough to get an extra energy or the Limbo area which grants a turn seven, you can get both in play at once.

Ant-Man

Nightcrawler

Lizard

Medusa

Sentinel

Mister Fantastic

The Punisher

Captain America

Ka-Zar

Iron Man

Blue Marvel

Spectrum

Best Marvel Snap meta decks

When you’ve made your way to the Pool 2 and 3 cards (collection levels 222-450 and 460+ respectively), your options for decks open up enormously. More interesting and complex strategies like the Kazoo and Destroy decks are viable, while powerful cards such as Hobgoblin, Shang-Chi, and the 20-power The Infinaut are available.

Kazoo deck

Credit to Hydroflare on MarvelSnap.io for creating this powerful decklist, focused entirely on Pool 2 cards, but with options to switch cards out if you have made it to Pool 3. The Kazoo archetype focuses entirely on 1-cost cards, because Ka-Zar buffs all of those with +1 power. It includes Iron Man as the most expensive card in the list, but he can be replaced with America Chavez if you so choose, while Rocket Raccoon can also be switched out for Hell Cow.

Ant-Man

Elektra

Okoye

Rocket Raccoon

Blade

Angela

Swarm

Nakla

Bishop

Ka-Zar

Strong Guy

Iron Man

Destroy deck

If you fancy consuming your own cards to make more expensive cards more powerful, look no further. This destroy deck focuses on making Death as cheap as possible, while cards such as Venom and Deadpool continue to grow.

The Hood

Deadpool

Nova

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Armor

Wolverine

Venom

Kill Monger

Hulk Buster

Deathlok

Death

Movement deck

Finally, we’ve got a movement deck courtesy of SnakesOnAPlane, which focuses on moving your opponent’s cards. There’s nothing more frustrating than having your cards moved from where you placed them so they’re less effective, and this is what the movement deck focuses on, with Aero and Magneto being the most expensive picks.

Nightcrawler

Bullseye

Kraven

Cloak

Storm

Juggernaut

Kingpin

Polaris

Enchantress

Legion

Aero

Magneto

