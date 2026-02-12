If your spider-sense is tingling, it's because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now at its lowest price ever on PC

After intense matches of Arc Raiders, the stress of a struggling team in Overwatch 2, and the frustration of not knowing what to really play, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 frequently comes back to save the day. Of course, there's plenty of combat and intense moments in the narrative, but swinging through New York remains relaxing and satisfying, balancing out the superhero shenanigans of the main story. If you've been waiting to give this sequel a shot, now's the best time, and you can get it at its lowest price ever for a short time.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, even years later, remains one of the best action-adventure games to embrace my Steam library. After two playthroughs on PS5 and getting the coveted Platinum trophy, I had to buy it on PC, where I've done another run - this time on Spectacular to start with, of course. So, there are a few good reasons I'm recommending it to you today, dear reader.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 follows on from Insomniac's first entry, as well as the Miles Morales spin-off, seeing both Peter Parker and Miles dealing with the work-life balance of being Spider-Men. Unfortunately, it's not the dream we all have of being a superhero, especially when Sandman causes chaos and the arrival of Kraven the Hunter, the latter attempting to pull off his biggest hunt yet, with both Peter and Miles being his major targets. Oh, and then Venom comes along - no biggie.

Spider-Man 2 delivers that familiar Arkham-style combat that the two predecessors provided, with both Spider-Men bouncing around acrobatically and dodging swiftly, before bringing a flurry of fists and web-slinging gadgets against foes. Between fights with common criminals and supervillains, the entire open world of New York is at your wall-crawling fingertips, allowing you the freedom to swing over the crowds and race up the sides of skyscrapers. It's amazing.

While it's not as big an improvement over the first game, and the pacing is slightly off compared to the 2018 entry, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just feels excellent to play. Each combo feels satisfying to pull off against any foe, while simply enjoying the scenery is the equivalent of a virtual brain massage, letting me whip around towers and enjoy the fresh fake air.

Right now, you can grab Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for just $43.19 / £35.99 at Fanatical, the lowest price it's ever been. Best of all, you're getting a Steam key for the game, so no need to worry about extra launchers; we all hate doing that. And you're also getting it at a lower price than any Steam sales, so that's a bonus.

While it's not a 1:1 remake of the underrated Spider-Man: Web of Shadows game, it's still an excellent adventure, so if you've been looking to go swinging around New York City (Laszlo voice), this is your chance.