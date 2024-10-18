Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was one of 2023’s top games, despite it being a year that was stacked with GOTY contenders. However, as with so many of Sony’s brilliant first-party single-player games, it has been stuck on PS5 since its launch almost exactly 12 months ago. Insomniac has now finally revealed when the Spider-Man 2 PC release date is arriving, and there isn’t too much longer to wait. That’s great news, but Insomniac has also delivered some bad news too. As many have already feared, no additional story DLC is in the works.

When talking about the best games of the last couple of years, Spider-Man 2 needs to be in the conversation. Swinging through a stunning recreation of New York with Peter Parker and Miles Morales is a real joy, and there are some amazing moments throughout the story where you get to step into some other characters’ shoes as well. For those of you patiently waiting for it to join the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok on PC, today’s announcement (or part of it, at least) will be music to your ears.

The Spider-Man 2 PC port is coming to Steam and Epic on Thursday, January 30, 2025. It will include all of the content added via post-launch updates so far, such as New Game Plus.

It is being developed by Nixxes Software, the same team that brought Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more to PC. We don’t know all the details about specs and special features just yet – all we know so far is that there will be “keyboard and mouse controls, ultra widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on [PC].” Nixxes also says there will be “a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options.”

So, that’s the good news. Now for the not-so-good news. Insomniac has confirmed that “no additional story content [is] planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.” This is massively disappointing, as Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018 delivered a couple of really great DLC storylines, and there was an expectation that Spider-Man 2 would follow suit.

However, with Insomniac currently working on Marvel’s Wolverine, it’s clear that it’s focusing all of its efforts on that new project instead of producing more experiences in Spider-Man 2.

