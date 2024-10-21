Spider Man 2 system requirements could be higher than any PS5 port

Following it’s official PC release date being confirmed, we’re turning our attention to the Spider-Man 2 system requirements, which could be set to move the goalposts when it comes to PS5 ports making their way to Steam.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is unlikely to push any higher than Horizon Forbidden West at the minimum specs, but if you’re going to push for ultra performance, this is where having one of the best graphics cards will serve you well.

Here are our Spider-Man 2 system requirement predictions:

Minimum Recommended Ultra OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT CPU Intel Core i3-8100

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-11700

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage 90GB SSD 90GB NVMe SSD 90GB NVMe SSD

The Spider-Man 2 minimum specs are likely to mimic those of Horizon Forbidden West given that the games are both PS5 ports and use expansive open-worlds with a high level of graphical fidelity.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 580 alongside an Intel Core-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and 16GB of RAM. This is likely to be the target for 30fps gameplay at 720p.

When it comes to the Spider-Man 2 recommended specs, I expect that these will ramp up a little higher than other PS5 ports, largely down to the denser open world and the speeds at which it will need to load this environment as you web-sling your way though New York.

I expect you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card and an Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor. This would be higher than any other PS5 port at the recommended level if so, and should get you 60fps performance at 1080p.

As for the Spider-Man 2 ultra specs, the slight curve at the recommended tier should balance out again and fall back in line with Horizon Forbidden West. This means you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and an Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X.

With how dense the world of Spider-Man 2 is, the quick traversal that is possible in-game, and how that impacts the loading time of the environments, there is a chance that the optimal RAM requirement could rise up to 32GB. However, the PS5 only has 16GB and handles this pretty well, so it’s entirely plausible that the PC requirements stick to this figure.

The Spider-Man 2 download size we believe should sit somewhere in the region of the PS5 file size, meaning it will be around 90GB. As for SSD requirements, I expect an SSD will be required at each tier, but like the Until Dawn system requirements, an NVMe SSD will be specifically required at higher settings.

Nixxes is once again working on a port and the studio has a great track record of ensuring that Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR are included from day one. I fully expect this will be the case again for Spider-Man 2, so you should have ready access to upscaling options for getting the best balance of performance and image quality for your needs.

The reveal of Spider-Man 2’s impending PC release got PS5 players hopeful of new content coming soon, but Insomniac has revealed that no Spider-Man 2 DLC is coming soon.