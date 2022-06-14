Spider-Man Remastered mods are coming, here’s Andrew Garfield

The Andrew Garfield suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is coming as a Spider-Man Remastered mod
The long-awaited PC release of one of the best superhero games ever made was finally confirmed at the PlayStation State of Play event, and creators are already planning their Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered mods in advance – including the one movie suit that didn’t make it, Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

While there are plenty of great games like Spider-Man on PC, the PS4 and PS5 exclusive Spider-Man game by Insomniac is one of the best open-world games around – it’s certainly up there with the fantastic Batman: Arkham games in terms of a quality comic-book game experience, so it was deeply upsetting that Sony kept it confined to PlayStation.

Until now, of course, as Spider-Man Remastered swings to PC on August 12 – and modders are already planning for it. The release of God of War on PC allowed for many fantastic mods to happen, and creators are hoping and expecting Spider-Man to get a similar level of mod support.

For example, modder Mann53 is already building a skin based on Andrew Garfield’s suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie. Regardless of your thoughts on the movie, many fans agree that Garfield’s suit design was fantastic. However, despite returning in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, this suit is one of the few that didn’t make it to the Spider-Man game. Mann53 is planning to correct this oversight, and it already looks fantastic.

Mann53 also says that after this, they plan to add the final Tom Holland suit from the end of No Way Home. I think we’ll be spoiled for choice this August.

Speaking of Spider-Man suits, Fortnite just got its first original Spider-Man skin, which is available as a code with a new tie-in comic.

