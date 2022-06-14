Spider-Man Remastered mods are coming, here’s Andrew Garfield

The long-awaited PC release of one of the best superhero games ever made was finally confirmed at the PlayStation State of Play event, and creators are already planning their Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered mods in advance – including the one movie suit that didn’t make it, Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

While there are plenty of great games like Spider-Man on PC, the PS4 and PS5 exclusive Spider-Man game by Insomniac is one of the best open-world games around – it’s certainly up there with the fantastic Batman: Arkham games in terms of a quality comic-book game experience, so it was deeply upsetting that Sony kept it confined to PlayStation.

Until now, of course, as Spider-Man Remastered swings to PC on August 12 – and modders are already planning for it. The release of God of War on PC allowed for many fantastic mods to happen, and creators are hoping and expecting Spider-Man to get a similar level of mod support.

For example, modder Mann53 is already building a skin based on Andrew Garfield’s suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie. Regardless of your thoughts on the movie, many fans agree that Garfield’s suit design was fantastic. However, despite returning in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, this suit is one of the few that didn’t make it to the Spider-Man game. Mann53 is planning to correct this oversight, and it already looks fantastic.

u/Mann53 in the Spider-Man PS4 subreddit is working on an Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit mod for #SpiderManPC! They plan on making this work when the game drops on PC. I for one am super excited because this work in progress is FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/fFaEOBbDyT — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) June 14, 2022

Mann53 also says that after this, they plan to add the final Tom Holland suit from the end of No Way Home. I think we’ll be spoiled for choice this August.

