BioWare reveals “a look at the next Mass Effect” in its new book

In addition to the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition remasters, BioWare has confirmed that it’s working on the next entry in the Mass Effect series – and even shared a bit of concept art to prove they’ve got more than ‘Mass Effect 5’ written on a whiteboard. Now the studio is revealing even more early glimpses at the next Mass Effect in a new book.

In BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development, the studio shares a few more bits of art from the new Mass Effect – and there are a surprising number of connections to the oft-maligned Andromeda. Scans of the art quickly hit the internet via sources like Tumblr, and fans have been poring over them for clues.

In image, we see a number of silhouettes standing near the same ‘mud skipper’ ship shown in the previous concept art. As Eurogamer notes, another piece of art shows some massive buildings similar to those built by the Remnant – a group first introduced in Andromeda. A third image shows the construction of a new Mass Relay labelled ‘MR 7’.

Naturally, this is all still in the concept stages, so there’s room for any of this to be thrown away before the game is revealed more formally. But it’s notable to see that BioWare isn’t leaving everything built for Andromeda in the past.

The legendary series of RPG games has been dormant ever since the poor response to Andromeda, but here’s hoping BioWare recaptures the magic – some time after the studio secures that Dragon Age 4 release date, naturally.