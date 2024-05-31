Massive Steam sale features one of the greatest action RPG franchises

Monster Hunter is one of the greatest action RPG franchises in the history of the genre, offering unparalleled combat experiences. There’s something incredible about getting a group of allies together and taking on an enormous creature with a deadly weapon. If you’ve not experienced MH for yourself, the latest Steam sale may be the perfect opportunity.

If combat, devastating weapons, and formidable foes are what you look for in RPG games, then any titles from the Monster Hunter series will suit you perfectly. The variety of lethal encounters in both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise are enough to provide countless hours of fun. Whether you’re looking to master the Great Sword, a Gunlance, or the acrobatic Insect Glaives, there’s a playstyle for everyone.

A lot of the time though, these legendary franchises come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, Steam has partnered with Capcom to host a Monster Hunter event that has slashed up to 75% off every title in the franchise. This sale will take place between Wednesday, May 29, 2024, to Sunday, June 9, 2024. Here are all the game deals available during the event:

Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Pack ($15.47)

Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Complete Pack ($59.70)

Monster Hunter World ($10.50)

Monster Hunter World Iceborne ($20.94)

Monster Hunter Rise ($10.50)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak ($16.49)

If you’ve been on the fence about trying out MH, this is the time to take the dive, as it’s unlikely discounts like these are going to come back anytime soon. With both Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Wilds on the horizon, this is also an amazing time to pick up these titles.

If you need persuading anymore, it’s worth checking out our Monster Hunter: World review which goes over exactly why we love the game. There’s also the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Banbaro guide which details how to take down one of the hardest monsters in the wild, if you dare to face it.

