Meccha Chameleon suffers a malware scare thanks to some infected Steam Workshop maps

Whilst the developers claim the game is safe, Meccha Chameleon’s official Discord channel may not be, so be sure to exercise caution.

Recently, many players of Steam mega-hit Meccha Chameleon have been hit with malware, casting suspicions on the game's security. However, the developers have now confirmed that Mecca Chameleon is indeed safe, and instead the issue stems from one Steam Workshop mod. Unfortunately, one Discord moderator got caught out before the issue was sorted.

To jump straight to the PSA part of the article, be careful on the official Meccha Chameleon Discord server right now. According to the developer's X post, a system engineer's PC was infected when they were fixing it. Shouldn't they have the most secure PCs in the world?

Anyway, the hacker managed to gain control of the hit indie game's Discord and ban staff members, so be extremely wary of clicking any links in there right now. Supposedly, this infected PC has been wiped, so the malware should be gone, and the developer has contacted Discord support to regain control.

The good part here is that the developer claims there is absolutely no virus in the game files themselves. A statement I would take with a grain of salt right now; keep your antivirus on as always. Instead, it was packaged in the Laser Tag Neon map from the Steam Workshop. Or maybe Chroma Grid Arena; they have both been flagged as carriers.

Luckily, there have been no reports of major, widespread issues. But this certainly serves as a cautionary tale to be very careful when you are downloading to your computer. Don't go downloading random maps; wait for the reviews. There are still plenty of places to hide yourself in verified maps with less risk.

Quite frankly, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Since launching last month, Meccha Chameleon has rocketed up the Steam charts. It sold over a million copies less than a week after release, which is mind-boggling. Even more amazing, according to Newzoo's Game Performance Monitor, it racked in the second-highest revenue on Steam in June. Also known as its first month of life, I'll remind you. It was beaten by Fortnite, because of course it was.