Hide-and-seek game Meccha Chameleon is the latest indie hit to boast a million sales as it soars up the Steam charts

Another multiplayer indie game has hit the Steam store to a spectacular response, and this time it's Meccha Chameleon, a simple but satisfying game of hide and seek. It twists together the thrill of Garry's Mod classic Prop Hunt and the chaotic art potential of MS Paint, challenging you to coat your body in the correct colors to blend into your environment and stay hidden from pursuers. Coming in at a budget price, with a sale putting the cost of entry at just $5, it's quickly ascended the Valve charts into the ranks of the elite.

The trend for fun, silly multiplayer games that bring friends together has been in full force in 2026. We've already seen the likes of Far Far West, Super Battle Golf, and Gamble With Your Friends break the million-seller mark this year. Now Meccha Chameleon developer Lemorion 1224 is reporting that it's also made it to the monumental milestone. Look at Valve's top sellers list, and you'll find it in the number two spot globally, pushing above both Forza Horizon 6 and Destiny 2 to sit just underneath Counter-Strike 2.

The premise of Meccha Chameleon is simple. At the start of a match, teams are split into 'hiders' and 'seekers.' All the seekers have to do is track down every single hider before the time limit ticks to zero. The gimmick is that all characters start with a plain white design, reminiscent of a simple clay doll. Once you've chosen your hiding spot, you can pull up an MS Paint-style toolkit and do your best to slather your body into a mimic of the environment.

It's a fun variant on the evergreen classic that is Prop Hunt, where players transform into copies of in-world objects to hide themselves from the chasing team. The artistic element adds some more potential to be creative, and at a low price point of just $5.99 / £5.29 (even less with the ongoing launch discount) it's easy to convince your friends to grab it for a session or two. Even if you don't have anyone that you know to play with, public servers let you quickly join others online.

Along with its impressive sales performance, Meccha Chameleon has already racked up a concurrent player count high of 61,078, although this has been escalating by the day. Like Prop Hunt before it, it's also proving a particularly popular spectator sport. Over on Twitch, it managed to reach a peak viewership of 127,656 on its launch day, Wednesday June 10, with many big streamers showcasing its chaotic take on the format.

Meccha Chameleon is out now on Steam, with a 20% launch discount available until Tuesday June 16, meaning you'll pay just $4.79 / £4.23. You can find it here. The developer has been putting out regular updates, with its most recent introducing the much-requested ability to invite friends to games directly.

I suspect Meccha Chameleon won't be the last game of its type to blow up before 2026 is out. It's easy to sit and draw value comparisons to bigger-budget, more involved experiences, but it's often simpler than that. Throwing down five bucks or so can easily be worth it just for a few hours of entertainment with your friends, even if you don't keep coming back in the long term. When a big group of pals all does that, the money quickly starts to add up.